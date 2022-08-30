Bessemer Securities LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $822,231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 65.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 147.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,023,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.3 %

SPGI traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.13. 59,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

