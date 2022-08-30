Bessemer Securities LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.31. 250,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

