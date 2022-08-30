Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 10,750 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 645,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567,248. The stock has a market cap of $423.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.17 and a 200-day moving average of $175.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

