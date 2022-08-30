Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,690,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.52.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.