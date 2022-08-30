Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $20,305,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

