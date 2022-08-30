BHP Group Limited (BHP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $3.50 on September 22nd

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.
BHP Group has a payout ratio of 108.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.
BHP Group Stock Down 1.7 %
BHP stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
