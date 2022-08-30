BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

Shares of BHP opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

