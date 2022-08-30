BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.15 million and $19.80 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

