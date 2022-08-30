BiFi (BIFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $141,226.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $141,226.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BiFi has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00097175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00267052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

