Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $788,115.00

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Bifrost (BFC) has a market capitalization of $53.33 million and approximately $788,115.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00818712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,403,812 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

