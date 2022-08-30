Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,073,571.51 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,544,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bill.com Stock Up 2.2 %

Bill.com stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.27. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after acquiring an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.