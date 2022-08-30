Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,073,571.51 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,544,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bill.com Stock Up 2.2 %
Bill.com stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.27. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after acquiring an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.