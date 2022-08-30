Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arqit Quantum were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 44.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARQQ stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $41.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arqit Quantum Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

