Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 950 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 611.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

