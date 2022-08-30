Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $19.37 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and $6.67 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00133286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,361,325,680 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

