BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 384,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 89,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.92. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioLineRx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

