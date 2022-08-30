BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 384,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 89,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.92. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
