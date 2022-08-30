Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,140,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 45,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNGO remained flat at $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,402,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $703.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

In other news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 518,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

