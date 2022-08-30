Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,960 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Southern by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. 159,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

