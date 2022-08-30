Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 2.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Illumina Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,283. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $471.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,502.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.