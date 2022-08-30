Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,577 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 1,366,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,188,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

