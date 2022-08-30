Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,136,000 after buying an additional 312,084 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after buying an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.71. 92,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,774. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

