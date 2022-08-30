Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. 188,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

