Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,345 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.