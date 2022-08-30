Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,635,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $589.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $604.38 and a 200 day moving average of $636.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

