BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.