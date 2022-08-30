Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $285.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

