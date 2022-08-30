Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $23.14 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $23.14 or 0.00113775 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $405.35 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00302680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00079577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

