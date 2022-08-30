BitCore (BTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,607.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $130,607.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.97 or 0.07709509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00163071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00267388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00755880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.36 or 0.00576275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001060 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

