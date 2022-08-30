Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.32

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Blackmores Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sharon Warburton bought 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$69.98 ($48.94) per share, with a total value of A$39,538.14 ($27,649.05).

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

