BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Position Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.69% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

