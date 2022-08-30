BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MPA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $17.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.