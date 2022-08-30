Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Down 0.3%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.12). Approximately 12,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 31,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Blancco Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.97. The firm has a market cap of £132.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

