Blocknet Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022646 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015833 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,991,686 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

