Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blucora Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 182,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.81 million, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. Blucora has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading

