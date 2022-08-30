Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

BOCNU remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

