BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DCF opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

