BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of DCF opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
