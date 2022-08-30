Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $38,795.17 and $3.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,649,887 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

