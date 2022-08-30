Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.77. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

