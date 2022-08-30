Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 93,100 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 6,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,361. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

