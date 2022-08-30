Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Grows Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Triumph Group worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. 12,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,052. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Triumph Group

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

