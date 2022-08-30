Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $1.37 Million in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at WD-40
In related news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Stock Down 0.6 %
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.
WD-40 Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WD-40 (WDFC)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.