Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $1.53 Million in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. United Natural Foods accounts for 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $12,956,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,089,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $8,103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,232,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

