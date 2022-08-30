Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for about 1.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.74%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
