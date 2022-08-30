Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 816,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,805 shares of company stock worth $3,342,744. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.