Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 152,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 67,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock worth $974,658. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPI traded down $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.82. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.53.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

