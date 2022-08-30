BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. 26,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,307. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in BOX by 72.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BOX by 36.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
