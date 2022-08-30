Brian Choi Purchases 10,000 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,143,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,627.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Brian Choi bought 5,275 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $66,676.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Choi purchased 21,949 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45.

On Thursday, August 4th, Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Choi purchased 57 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $641.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00.

OP Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

OPBK stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 36.33%. Research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Stories

