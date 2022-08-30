Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 371,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after buying an additional 118,946 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 341,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

