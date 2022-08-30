Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.74.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 922,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,370. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

