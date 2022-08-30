Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Target Price at $21.70

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Atos Stock Performance

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Atos has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

