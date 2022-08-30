Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $16.31

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,993,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $587,723,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,495,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

